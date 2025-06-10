Nation & World News
MLB acquires stake in Jomboy Media to expand digital presence

Major League Baseball has agreed on a strategic partnership with Jomboy Media and will acquire a stake in the company
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has agreed on a strategic partnership with Jomboy Media and will acquire a stake in the company. The two sides announced the deal on Tuesday.

Jomboy Media will be used across MLB's digital channels. MLB will also help grow Jomboy Media's other shows, including “Talkin’ Baseball,” “Talkin’ Yanks,” and “The Warehouse Games.”

Both sides are also expected to collaborate on IP growth and ad opportunities around MLB's key events, including the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

According to the release, Jomboy Media set revenue and profitability records last year, and had more than 93 million engagements on social media. Jomboy Media was founded by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and Jake Storiale in 2017.

“We have long admired the passionate fandom of Jimmy O’Brien and his unique ability to connect with baseball fans,” Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner, business and media, said in a statement. “This partnership will ensure that Jomboy Media will have the resources and access to MLB intellectual property necessary to help it continue to grow. We are looking forward to bringing baseball fans more entertaining content to help further expand baseball’s online presence and deeper the connection between our sport and its fans.”

Jomboy Media's key property is “The Warehouse Games,” a league modeled after classic backyard games. The series has nearly 400 million all-time views.

“I continue to be amazed by what our community enables us to do through their endless support. When we started talking about baseball on the internet, it was just a fun hobby. Our community is the reason we’ve been able to turn this from ‘just a hobby,’ into something bigger than we ever could’ve imagined," O’Brien said in a statement. "Partnering with MLB marks a huge moment for Jomboy Media, and through this partnership, we’ll be able to give back to our community with storytelling that’s deeper than ever before.”

