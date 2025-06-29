Minor league team in Reno has a rabbit throw out the ceremonial first pitch

RENO, Nev. (AP) — It's been 90 years since Hall of Famer Rabbit Maranville roamed the infield for the Boston Braves.

Perhaps the Reno Aces have found his successor.

The minor league team had an actual rabbit throw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday, with some help from a pitching machine. The rabbit, named Alex the Great, has become a bit of a sensation on social media. According to MLB.com, he was rescued from a meat farm in California and adopted. He's now a certified therapy rabbit who visits hospitals and charity events.