Minor league team in Reno has a rabbit throw out the ceremonial first pitch

RENO, Nev. (AP) — It's been 90 years since Hall of Famer Rabbit Maranville roamed the infield for the Boston Braves.
Perhaps the Reno Aces have found his successor.
The minor league team had an actual rabbit throw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday, with some help from a pitching machine. The rabbit, named Alex the Great, has become a bit of a sensation on social media. According to MLB.com, he was rescued from a meat farm in California and adopted. He's now a certified therapy rabbit who visits hospitals and charity events.
Alex also visited the broadcast booth at the game and showed off his appetite — or lack thereof.
___
AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Ronald Acuña Jr. thrives amid boos as Braves beat Mets again
The Braves outfielder established his excellence long ago. This season, though, might put his career in another stratosphere.
Featured
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com
3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball
The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.
Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight
Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.
Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune
A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.