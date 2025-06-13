Nation & World News
Military commander says 200 Marines moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property and personnel

About 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles and will protect federal property and personnel, the commander in charge says
Police confront a protesters outside City Hall during protests over federal immigration enforcement raids on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

By AMY TAXIN, LOLITA C. BALDOR and JAIMIE DING – Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a week of tense protests over the federal immigration raids, about 200 Marines have moved into Los Angeles and will protect federal property and personnel, a military commander said Friday.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51 who is overseeing the 4,700 troops deployed, said Friday that the Marines have finished training on civil disturbance.

Sherman said the Marines would take over operations at noon local time at the federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

“I would like to emphasize that the soldiers will not participate in law enforcement activities. Rather, they’ll be focused on protecting federal law enforcement personnel,” Sherman said.

The development comes a day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order that had directed President Donald Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California, shortly after a federal judge had ruled the Guard deployment was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority.

The Marines will join some 2,000 National Guard troops that have been on the streets of the city since last week when immigration raids set off protests.

Over the past three nights the demonstrations have been largely peaceful with only a handful of arrests mostly due to people failing to disperse.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called the troop deployment a "serious breach of state sovereignty" and a power grab by Trump, and he has gone to court to stop it. The president has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is "a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States."

Under the Posse Comitatus Act, active-duty forces are prohibited by law from conducting law enforcement.

Sherman said the National Guard soldiers at that location will transition to provide protection to federal law enforcement agents but not participate in law enforcement activities. Sherman said the U.S. Marine Corps is responsible for guarding U.S. embassies overseas so they are well-trained on how to defend a federal building.

Some National Guard troops have protected immigration agents making arrests but Sherman said “we have had no soldier or Marine detain anyone.”

The National Guard troops that were protecting federal property will transition to providing protection to more federal law enforcement officials, Sherman said.

States face questions on deploying troops

With more demonstrations expected over the weekend, and the possibility that Trump could send troops to other states for immigration enforcement, governors are weighing what to do.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has put 5,000 National Guard members on standby in cities where demonstrations are planned. In other Republican-controlled states, governors have not said when or how they may deploy troops.

A group of Democratic governors earlier signed a statement this week calling Trump’s deployments “an alarming abuse of power.”

Hundreds arrested in LA protests

There have been about 470 arrests since Saturday, the vast majority of which were for failing to leave the area at the request of law enforcement, according to the police department.

There have been a handful of more serious charges, including for assault against officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. Nine officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injuries.

A man shouts into a megaphone outside City Hall during protests over federal immigration enforcement raids on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Metro police on horseback disperse protesters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

California Senator Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Protesters are loaded onto Los Angeles Police Department buses during a protest on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Shows the area of the downtown Los Angeles curfew that began Tuesday night. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

