Mighty PSG sets sights on another trophy with a dominating win over Messi's Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain left no doubt it was Europe’s top club with a historic victory in the Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain team celebrates the second goal by Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Paris Saint-Germain team celebrates the second goal by Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain left no doubt it was Europe's top club with a historic victory in the Champions League.

Now, PSG is intent on conquering the world.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu turned in a dominating performance at the Club World Cup on Sunday, brushing aside Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with a first-half blitz that resulted in a 4-0 victory.

While the European powerhouses complained mightily about having to play in the newly expanded tournament at the end of a grueling season, PSG is taking the 32-team competition seriously.

Outside of a 1-0 loss to Brazilian club Botafogo in group play, PSG has won three games by a cumulative 10-0 since arriving in the United States.

“It’s clear that this is a historic season for us. We intend to continue making history with this competition," PSG coach Luis Enrique said through an interpreter. "We’re fighting to claim silverware. This season is very long for all the teams. But we’re excited to be here.”

PSG advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face either Bayern Munich or Brazilian club Flamengo next Saturday in Atlanta.

There was a huge buildup to the game against Messi, who played two seasons at PSG before making the move to South Florida in the twilight of his brilliant career and was facing his former coach at Barcelona.

But even with an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner leading the way, the club from Major League Soccer was simply no match for a deep, talented squad that routed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final a month ago.

João Neves scored a pair of goals for PSG, setting the tone with a header off a free kick just six minutes into the match.

He scored again in the 39th, and Inter Miami totally fell apart in the closing minutes of the opening half. Tomás Avilés gave up an own-goal on a cross in front of the net, and Achraf Hakimi added to his brilliant campaign with another tally in stoppage time.

With a four-goal cushion at the break, PSG could start looking ahead to its next match.

“We will play our game no matter who is against us," Neves said. "We are confident.”

Messi barely touched the ball in the first half as the Herons struggled mightily just to get across the just to get across the halfway line.

The pink-clad fans in the crowd of 65,574 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tried to stir the underdogs with occasional chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” but it did little good.

PSG was simply too good.

“With their youthful players and high caliber and an amazing coach, they didn't let us relax for one second,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said through an interpreter. “I feel like this is a team that will be remembered.”

In another encouraging sign for PSG, French star Ousmane Dembélé got his first action of the tournament after sustaining a left quadriceps injury while on duty with the national team. He came on a substitute for Neves in the 62nd minute.

“It is very important for us to have injured players come back into the fold,” Enrique said. “We have to focus on our goals and get our players back.”

Especially when there's another trophy within reach.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho, left, signals as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, walks away during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende, left, controls the ball against Paris Saint-Germain's Desire Doue, center, and Lucas Hernandez during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma embraces Inter Miami's Lionel Messi after the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates his goal with Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

