Michigan State president advises board to hire Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt, AP source says

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is recommending the school's board of trustees hire J Batt as athletic director, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the president's hopes of hiring the Georgia Tech athletic director had not been announced.
Michigan State is expected to announce Batt is Guskiewicz's pick as soon as Monday, the person said.
With the help of Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Izzo, the school has been searching for an athletic director for a month. Alan Haller’s last day as athletic director was May 11.
Batt has been Georgia Tech's athletic director since the fall of 2022.
He hired football coach Brent Key, who has led the program to consecutive winning seasons after a string of four losing seasons in a row. He also hired Damon Stoudamire to coach the basketball team and the former NBA player was .500 last season in his second year.
Previously, Batt was executive deputy athletics director at Alabama and served as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer in the athletic department.
Batt is regarded as a strong fundraiser, an asset for any athletic department in this era of college athletics.
He guided the launch of a 10-year, $600 million fundraising campaign to benefit Crimson Tide athletics. He helped raise $78.2 million for athletics in his first fiscal year at Georgia Tech to surpass the previous single-year mark by more than 40%.
At Michigan State, his top priorities will be to raise money and help the football program win — perhaps in that order.
Universities will be allowed to share up to $20.5 million in revenue with athletes next year. Direct payments will be in addition to third-party name, image and likeness deals facilitated by school-affiliated collectives.
Under Haller, the Spartans won Big Ten championships in men’s basketball, women’s soccer, women’s gymnastics, men’s hockey and women’s cross country.
Michigan State, though, has had three straight losing seasons in football.
The Spartans were 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten in coach Jonathan Smith’s first year and expectations for them are modest in his second season.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
J Batt leaving Georgia Tech for Michigan State athletic director job, ESPN says
Since Athletic Director J Batt came to Georgia Tech in 2022, he hired Brent Key and Damon Stoudamire as coaches, got a title sponsor for the football field and more
Nation’s top tight end, a major Georgia target, commits to USC
UGA has one tight end committed for the 2026 class in Lincoln Keyes, who had been very much in Bowman’s ear about playing together in Athens.
The six recruits who will set the tone for the rest of Georgia’s 2026 class
Georgia has locked down the anchor commitment in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Everything else to come will go toward amplifying him and the overall talents on offense.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments