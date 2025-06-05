Michelle Obama's 'The Look' reflects on her fashion choices

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama has a new book out this fall that offers a fresh take on her public life, a story not of politics but of fashion.
Obama announced on social media Thursday that "The Look" will be released Nov. 4 by the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. With commentators ranging from Obama to stylist Meredith Koop to makeup artist Carl Ray, "The Look" traces Obama's style choices throughout the rise of her husband, Barack Obama, to the presidency, and into their post-White House years.
During her eight years as first lady, fashionistas praised her for everything from her cardigan sweaters to her sleeveless dresses to her favoring ballet flats over high heels.
“During our family's time in the White House, the way I looked was constantly being dissected — what I wore, how my hair was styled,” Michelle Obama wrote Thursday, calling her book “a reflection on my lifelong journey with fashion, hair and beauty.”
"The Look," illustrated with more than 200 photographs, has a hardcover list price of $50. Obama's previous books include "Becoming," one of the bestselling political memoirs in history, and "The Light We Carry."
