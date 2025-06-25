Miami's Lionel Messi at $20.4 million earns more than 21 other MLS teams' payrolls this year

The average guaranteed compensation of $649,120 was up 9.2% from $594,389 in May 2024.

Messi's Inter Miami topped the league with a record $46.8 million payroll as of May 23, up from $41.7 million at the end of last season. Miami's payroll was double that of all teams other than Toronto ($34.1 million) and Atlanta ($27.6 million).

Cincinnati was fourth at $23.2 million, followed by the defending champion LA Galaxy ($22.9 million), Los Angeles FC ($22.4 million) and Chicago ($22.1 million).

Expansion San Diego was 10th at $20 million.

Montreal had the lowest payroll of the league's 30 teams at just under $12 million. Philadelphia was 29th at $13.4 million.

Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne was second at $15.4 million in total compensation, followed by Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets ($8,774,996), Atlanta winger Miguel Almirón ($7,871,000), San Diego winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano ($7,633,333), Toronto winger Federico Bernardeschi ($6,295,381), New York Red Bulls winger Emil Forsberg ($6,023,625), Miami left back Jordi Alba ($6 million), LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig ($5,779,688), Chicago winger Jonathan Bomba ($5,581,806) and Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar ($5,311,667).

Eleven players earn $5 million or more, up from nine at the start of last season, and 50 earned $2 million or higher, an increase from 44. There were 131 at $1 million or more, up from 115 at the start of last year.

Total compensation of all 902 signed players was $586 million, up 12.9% from $519 million at start of 2024, 27.4% from $460 million at the start of 2023 and 48.7% from $394 million at the beginning of 2022.

In addition to Lozano and Bamba, other notable newcomers included Atlanta forward Emmanuel Latte Lath ($4,030,546 in total compensation), Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey ($3.81 million), Charlotte winger Wilfried Zaha ($2,751,667) and New York Red Bulls forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting ($3,530,667).

Los Angeles forward Olivier Giroud was at $3,675,000 and Portland midfielder David Da Costa at $3,425,000.

Among U.S. national team players, Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman had total compensation of $3,456,979, Seattle winger Jordan Morris $2.26 million, Seattle forward Jesús Ferreira $1,828,960, Colorado midfielder Djordje Mihailovic $1,775,000, Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson $1,650,171, Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldán $1,666,000, San Diego midfielder Luca de la Torre $1,535,331, Charlotte defender Tim Ream $1,127,750, Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen $1 million, Cincinnati right back DeAndre Yedlin $948,750 and Colorado defender Reggie Cannon $841,500.

Charlotte forward Patrick Agyemang, who has three goals for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, earns $104,000. Other Gold Cup players include Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna $499,833, goalkeeper Matt Freese $420,000 and defender Alex Freeman $108,000.

