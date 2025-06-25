Mets to stop slide in matchup with the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves as losers of three straight games.

New York has a 27-12 record at home and a 46-34 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Atlanta is 37-41 overall and 15-26 in road games. Braves hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 15 home runs while slugging .481. Ronald Acuna is 13 for 32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 1-9, .213 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Braves: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (elbow), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.