Mets take 3-game road win streak into game against the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -133, Mets +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the Atlanta Braves aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Atlanta has a 31-39 record overall and a 19-15 record in home games. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

New York has a 45-27 record overall and an 18-17 record on the road. The Mets have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.97.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .471. Ronald Acuna is 16 for 36 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.