Georgia News
Georgia News

Mets rotation loses Tylor Megill for at least 1 month with right elbow sprain

The New York Mets lost a member of their rotation for at least one month when right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain
New York Mets' Tylor Megill pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Tylor Megill pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets lost a member of their rotation for at least one month on Tuesday when right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves the team would wait for inflammation in Megill's elbow to decrease before being able to determine the severity of the injury.

Mendoza says the “best-case scenario” is the inflammation goes away in as few as seven days. “Then we're looking at four to five weeks,” Mendoza said.

Megill is the second Mets starter to land on the IL in four days. Right-hander Kodai Senga was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a right hamstring strain. The strain is considered mild and Senga will be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated.

The 29-year-old Megill is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 starts. Mendoza says the team likely will find a spot starter to fill Megill's next start on Friday at Philadelphia. The rotation could have more options soon as the team is awaiting the returns of Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) from injuries.

Right-hander Justin Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Megill's roster spot on Tuesday. Mendoza said Montas and Manaea would not be among the pitchers considered for Friday's start. Montas will make his fifth minor league start on Friday with Syracuse and could then be ready to come off the injured list.

Megill lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his last start, an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He gave up seven hits and six runs, three earned.

Megill was 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games, including 15 starts, in 2024.

Manaea reported for spring training with a strained right oblique and made his first rehab appearance on June 6. His next rehab appearance is scheduled for Friday with Syracuse.

The Mets had two players begin minor league injury rehabilitation stints on Tuesday. Left-hander Brooks Railey, recovering from Tommy John surgery in May 2024, began his rehab with Single-A St. Lucie. Third baseman Mark Vientos (right hamstring strain) began his rehab with Syracuse.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Mets' Tylor Megill walks to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, June 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe threw the ball to first baseman Jonathan Aranda to put him out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 15, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Swept by Rays, Mets look ahead to 10 games against NL East rivals Atlanta and Philadelphia

Rockies reinstate Gomber for start against Braves, place Freeland on IL and send Agnos to minors

Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will pitch on Monday night against Padres

The Latest

FILE - Joseph Paul "Joe" Torre speaks as he is inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame before the baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill,File)

Credit: AP

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre added to the AL staff as an honorary coach for the All-Star Game

4m ago

Causes of death confirmed for Atlanta couple who vanished in Lake Oconee

38m ago

Georgia Republicans choose new Senate leaders to replace those seeking higher office

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.