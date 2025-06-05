Mets' Francisco Lindor sits vs Dodgers with broken toe, not headed to the injured list just yet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor is not immediately headed to the injured list after his toe was broken by a pitch in the New York Mets' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Lindor wasn't available to play for the Mets on Thursday, but manager Carlos Mendoza called him day-to-day. Lindor told reporters that he will continue to play if he can manage the pain this weekend against Colorado.

Lindor's right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning of the third game of the Mets' four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Lindor played the rest of the game despite being in apparently obvious pain, and the fracture was found afterward.