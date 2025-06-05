Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mets' Francisco Lindor sits vs Dodgers with broken toe, not headed to the injured list just yet

Francisco Lindor is not immediately headed to the injured list after his toe was broken by a pitch in the New York Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts toward the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout after being hit with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts toward the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout after being hit with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
58 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor is not immediately headed to the injured list after his toe was broken by a pitch in the New York Mets' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Lindor wasn't available to play for the Mets on Thursday, but manager Carlos Mendoza called him day-to-day. Lindor told reporters that he will continue to play if he can manage the pain this weekend against Colorado.

Lindor's right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning of the third game of the Mets' four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Lindor played the rest of the game despite being in apparently obvious pain, and the fracture was found afterward.

Luisangel Acuña filled in for Lindor at shortstop Thursday, while Brandon Nimmo took his spot as the Mets' leadoff hitter.

Lindor is batting .279 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and a .843 OPS for the Mets. He finished second to the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP voting last season.

Coincidentally, Lindor also broke his finger in a hotel door during a series against the Dodgers three years ago. Lindor said that break still hurts occasionally.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

New York Mets' Starling Marte scores on a single by Mets' Francisco Lindor in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, June 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout works out before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Trout returns to Angels' lineup in a new spot and has a hit in win over Guardians

Mookie Betts' late-night mishap leaves Dodgers star sidelined for 2nd straight game with broken toe

Alvarez delivers 10th-inning RBI double and Mets overcome Ohtani's heroics for 4-3 win over Dodgers

The Latest

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Credit: AP

Some of the most notable accomplishments and moments of Aaron Rodgers' career so far

9m ago

Oilers are playing the hits early in the Stanley Cup Final, matching the Panthers' physicality

12m ago

The Latest: Tesla shares fall after Trump lashes out at Musk

13m ago

Featured

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.

Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.

Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation

Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.

Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year

Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.