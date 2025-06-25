Mets call up Pintaro and cut two lefties in latest bullpen shuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — The struggling New York Mets shuffled bullpen arms again Wednesday, replacing left-handers José Castillo and Richard Lovelady with a pair of pitchers called up from the minors.

Castillo and Lovelady were both designated for assignment. Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro was selected to the major league roster, and lefty Brandon Waddell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Pintaro, who was pitching for an independent team in Montana when the Mets signed him to a minor league deal in June 2024, is looking to make his major league debut. He had just been promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday before getting re-routed to the big leagues.