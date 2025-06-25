Georgia News
Mets call up Pintaro and cut two lefties in latest bullpen shuffle

The struggling New York Mets have shuffled bullpen arms again, replacing left-handers José Castillo and Richard Lovelady with a pair of pitchers called up from the minors
New York Mets pitcher José Castillo (54) throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in New York.

New York Mets pitcher José Castillo (54) throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The struggling New York Mets shuffled bullpen arms again Wednesday, replacing left-handers José Castillo and Richard Lovelady with a pair of pitchers called up from the minors.

Castillo and Lovelady were both designated for assignment. Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro was selected to the major league roster, and lefty Brandon Waddell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Pintaro, who was pitching for an independent team in Montana when the Mets signed him to a minor league deal in June 2024, is looking to make his major league debut. He had just been promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday before getting re-routed to the big leagues.

Waddell has made four relief appearances for the Mets this season, compiling a 3.38 ERA in 10 2/3 innings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Mets pitcher José Castillo (54) works on the mound against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta.

New York Mets' Brandon Waddell (82) pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in New York.

New York Mets relief pitcher José Castillo works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Denver.

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammate Mark Vientos (27) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 30, 2025, in New York.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, right, relieves pitcher Huascar Brazobán (43) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta.

FILE - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) attempts a shot in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, May, 22, 2025, in Atlanta.

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville.

