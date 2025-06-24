Georgia News
Georgia News

Mets bring home losing streak into matchup with the Braves

The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves looking to break a four-game home losing streak
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (36-41, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-33, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Mets: Frankie Montas (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets aim to break their four-game home slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

New York has a 27-11 record in home games and a 46-33 record overall. The Mets are 24-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has gone 14-26 on the road and 36-41 overall. The Braves are 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 14 doubles and 17 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 34 extra base hits (19 doubles and 15 home runs). Ronald Acuna is 16 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 1-9, .215 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Braves: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 23, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Acuña homers and Schwellenbach goes 7 innings as Braves beat skidding Mets again

Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Columbus Crew face Atlanta United in conference action

2h ago

Acuña homers and Schwellenbach goes 7 innings as Braves beat skidding Mets again

Mets send rookie infielder Luisangel Acuña to minors in roster shuffle

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?