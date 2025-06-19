Georgia News
Mets aim to end 5-game losing streak, take on the Braves

The New York Mets head into the matchup against the Atlanta Braves after losing five games in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

New York Mets (45-29, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (33-39, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (7-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (1-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -126, Mets +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of five in a row.

Atlanta has a 21-15 record at home and a 33-39 record overall. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .386.

New York is 45-29 overall and 18-19 on the road. The Mets have a 31-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has a .275 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 13 doubles and 11 home runs. Ronald Acuna is 16 for 33 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .291 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBIs. Starling Marte is 13 for 36 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) hits a single RBI in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

