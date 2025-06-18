Georgia News
Mets aim to break skid in matchup with the Braves

The New York Mets come into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing four games in a row
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

New York Mets (45-28, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-39, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, six strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -182, Mets +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta has a 32-39 record overall and a 20-15 record in home games. The Braves have a 22-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 45-28 record overall and an 18-18 record in road games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 16 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .296 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBIs. Juan Soto is 14 for 35 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe threw the ball to first baseman Jonathan Aranda to put him out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 15, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) hits a single RBI in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia's powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

