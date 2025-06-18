Mets aim to break skid in matchup with the Braves

New York Mets (45-28, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-39, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, six strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -182, Mets +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets enter the matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing four straight games.
Atlanta has a 32-39 record overall and a 20-15 record in home games. The Braves have a 22-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
New York has a 45-28 record overall and an 18-18 record in road games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 16 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .296 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBIs. Juan Soto is 14 for 35 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brett Baty: day-to-day (groin), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
