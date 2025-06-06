Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Met singers' union gets 5% increase partly funded by $5M appropriation from New York state

The Metropolitan Opera and the union for its soloists and chorus have announced a one-year agreement on a contract
FILE - People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln Center in New York on March 12, 2020. . (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln Center in New York on March 12, 2020. . (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera and the union for its soloists and chorus announced a one-year agreement Friday on a contract.

The agreement calls for a 2.5% wage increase plus an additional temporary 2.5% hike that followed the labor group's assistance in securing a $5 million appropriation in New York state's budget.

The deal between the Met and the American Guild of Musical Artists starts Aug. 1 and runs through July 31, 2026. It must be ratified by the union. AGMA also represents dancers, full-time actors, stage managers, stage directors and choreographers.

The Met said AGMA helped lobby the state government for the appropriation, and the additional 2.5% rise will sunset when the deal expires.

Two other major Met union deals expire July 31, with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, and Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents stagehands.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Transportation Security Administration workers screen airline passengers at Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta,File)

Credit: AP

Judge grants preliminary injunction to protect collective bargaining agreement for TSA workers

White House budget office supports selling Peachtree Summit building

The Office of Management & Budget approved a recommendation by the Public Buildings Reform Board to dispose of 11 federal buildings, including Atlanta's Peachtree Summit.

Atlanta City Council OKs budget, calls for more oversight into spending

Council members made only minor changes to Mayor Andre Dickens' budget despite early concerns about increased spending.

The Latest

This combo of images provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows an actual photo of inmate Grant Hardin, left, and a photo rendering of the convicted former police chief known as the “Devil in the Ozarks" as the search for the escaped inmate headed into its second week. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)

Credit: AP

Elite US Border Patrol team joins hunt for escaped Arkansas prisoner known as 'Devil in the Ozarks'

5m ago

Measles outbreaks in Michigan and Pennsylvania end, while Texas logs just 4 new cases

8m ago

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to leave mass layoffs at Education Department in place

9m ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”