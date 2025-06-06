Met singers' union gets 5% increase partly funded by $5M appropriation from New York state

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera and the union for its soloists and chorus announced a one-year agreement Friday on a contract.
The agreement calls for a 2.5% wage increase plus an additional temporary 2.5% hike that followed the labor group's assistance in securing a $5 million appropriation in New York state's budget.
The deal between the Met and the American Guild of Musical Artists starts Aug. 1 and runs through July 31, 2026. It must be ratified by the union. AGMA also represents dancers, full-time actors, stage managers, stage directors and choreographers.
The Met said AGMA helped lobby the state government for the appropriation, and the additional 2.5% rise will sunset when the deal expires.
Two other major Met union deals expire July 31, with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, and Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents stagehands.
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
White House budget office supports selling Peachtree Summit building
The Office of Management & Budget approved a recommendation by the Public Buildings Reform Board to dispose of 11 federal buildings, including Atlanta's Peachtree Summit.
Atlanta City Council OKs budget, calls for more oversight into spending
Council members made only minor changes to Mayor Andre Dickens' budget despite early concerns about increased spending.
Featured
Credit: Handout
Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go
12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.
5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles
If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.
Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices
Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”