Merrill Kelly outduels Chris Sale and Diamondbacks hold off Braves 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Merrill Kelly allowed one hit in seven dominant innings, outpitching eight-time All-Star Chris Sale, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the scuffling Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
After walking three batters in the ninth to force in a run, Arizona reliever Justin Martinez struck out Michael Harris II with the bases loaded to end it.
Kelly (6-2) fanned eight and walked one on 98 pitches. He threw 64 strikes and did not let a runner reach second base. It was the second time in his last four starts he fired seven shutout innings and yielded one hit.
Martinez got five outs for his fifth save. He inherited a jam in the eighth and pitched out of major trouble, whiffing Harris with runners at second and third and then Austin Riley with the bases loaded to preserve a 1-0 lead.
