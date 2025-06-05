Merrill Kelly outduels Chris Sale and Diamondbacks hold off Braves 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Merrill Kelly allowed one hit in seven dominant innings, outpitching eight-time All-Star Chris Sale, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the scuffling Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

After walking three batters in the ninth to force in a run, Arizona reliever Justin Martinez struck out Michael Harris II with the bases loaded to end it.

Kelly (6-2) fanned eight and walked one on 98 pitches. He threw 64 strikes and did not let a runner reach second base. It was the second time in his last four starts he fired seven shutout innings and yielded one hit.