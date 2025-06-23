May home sales barely move as high mortgage rates, prices, weigh on housing market

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May, as stubbornly high mortgage rates and rising prices made homebuying less affordable even as the inventory of properties on the market continued to increase.
Existing home sales rose 0.8% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.03 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.
Sales fell 0.7% compared with May last year. The latest home sales fell topped the 3.95 million pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Home prices increased on an annual basis for the 23rd consecutive month, although the rate of growth continued to slow. The national median sales price rose 1.3% in May from a year earlier to $422,800, an all-time high for the month of May.
Home shoppers who can afford to buy at current mortgage rates benefited from a wider selection of properties on the market.
There were 1.54 million unsold homes at the end of last month, a 6.2% increase from April, and 20.3% higher than May last year, NAR said. That’s still well below the roughly 2 million homes for sale that was typical before the pandemic, however.
May’s month-end inventory translates to a 4.6-month supply at the current sales pace, up from a 4.4-month pace at the end of April and 3.8 months in May last year. Traditionally, a 5- to 6-month supply is considered a balanced market between buyers and sellers.
Featured
Credit: AP
Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too
Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.