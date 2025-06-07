Georgia News
Georgia News

Matt Chapman hits 2-run HR in 9th to give Giants 3-2 win over Braves

Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 for their fourth straight win
San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman hits a game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman hits a game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By ERIC HE – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Heliot Ramos singled with one out against Braves reliever Pierce Johnson (1-3). After Wilmer Flores popped out, Chapman homered to left for his 12th of the season.

It spoiled a stellar start by Atlanta's Bryce Elder, who allowed a run and three hits while striking out 12 in eight innings. The Braves lost their sixth straight.

Giants starter Logan Webb gave up two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out 10 — his fourth double-digit effort of the season.

Tyler Rogers (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Flores had a solo homer to give the Giants a 1-0 lead in the fourth, and Michael Harris went deep to tie fort the Braves in the fifth. Harris' shot came one pitch after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Marcell Ozuna beat out a potential double play with the bases loaded and one out as Ronald Acuña Jr. scored the go-ahead run.

Key moment

With the Giants down to their final out, Chapman squared up an 88 mile-per-hour curveball from Johnson on a 1-1 count in the middle of the strike zone to give San Francisco its second straight walk-off win over Atlanta.

Key stat

The Giants played in their fifth straight one-run game and won their fourth in a row.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.18 ERA) will start the series finaley against Braves RHP Spencer Strider (0-4, 5.68).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman, right, celebrates as he runs the bases following his game-winning, two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman, left, is doused with water by Dominic Smith, second from right, after hitting a game-wining, two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder, right, and catcher Drake Baldwin walk to the dugout after the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches to an Atlanta Braves batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, speaks with home plate umpire Gabe Morales after being during ejected in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Braves’ losing streak reaches six, as Giants score two in 9th to pull out a win

20m ago

Craig Kimbrel back on the mound for the Braves, but streak hits five losses

Eugenio Suárez's 2-run double caps Diamondbacks' seven-run ninth in 11-10 win over Braves

The Latest

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Braves' all-time saves leader Craig Kimbrel designated for assignment 1 day after getting promoted

Dispatch: Georgia’s most blue-collar diner? Psst, it’s near a landfill.

South Georgia officials greenlight creation of nation’s largest ICE jail

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”