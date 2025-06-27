Masai Ujiri fired as Raptors president and vice chairman after 13 years with franchise

Nation & World News
FILE - Toronto Raptors NBA basketball team President Masai Ujiri speaks to the media regarding the recent trades in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri was fired Friday after 13 years with the franchise.

Ujiri joined the Raptors in 2013 as executive vice president and general manager. He was promoted to president in 2016 and surrendered his responsibilities as GM in 2017, when Bobby Webster took over.

The 54-year-old Ujiri, who was heading into the final year of his contract, led the Raptors to their only NBA title in 2019.

“During his 13 seasons with the Raptors, Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it,” Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “He brought an NBA championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city, and ourselves. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him and his family the very best."

The move was announced one day after the conclusion of the NBA draft. The Raptors said a search for Ujiri's successor will begin immediately.

Webster was given a contract extension, the Raptors said. Terms of that deal were not disclosed.

The Raptors finished 30-52 last season and missed the playoffs.

“We are confident that the Raptors organization, under the guidance of Bobby and his team, is in a great place,” Pelley said. “They have a plan in place for next season and beyond as the team continues its rebuild, and we have confidence in their ability to execute and ultimately, to excel.”

