Marines that deployed to Los Angeles have not yet responded to immigration protests

Trump doubled the number of Guard troops being deployed soon after the first wave of 2,000 began arriving Sunday following days of protests driven by anger over the president's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws that critics say are breaking apart migrant families.

The demonstrations continued Monday but were far less raucous, with thousands of people peacefully attending a rally at City Hall and hundreds more protesting outside a federal complex that includes a detention center where some immigrants are being held following workplace raids across the city.

The protests in Los Angeles, a city of 4 million people, have largely been centered in several blocks of downtown and a few other spots. At daybreak Tuesday, guard troops were stationed outside the detention center, but there was no sign of the Marines.

Obscene slogans directed at Trump and federal law enforcement remained scrawled across several buildings. At the Walt Disney Concert Hall, workers were busy washing away graffiti Tuesday morning.

In nearby Santa Ana, armored vehicles blocked a road leading to federal immigration and government offices. Workers swept up plastic bottles and broken glass near buildings sprayed with graffiti.

Trump has described Los Angeles in dire terms that Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom say are nowhere close to the truth. They say he is putting public safety at risk by adding military personnel even though police say they don't need the help.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement that he was confident in the police department’s ability to handle large-scale demonstrations and that the Marines’ arrival without coordinating with the police department would present a “significant logistical and operational challenge.”

Newsom called the deployments reckless and “disrespectful to our troops” in a post on the social platform X.

“This isn’t about public safety,” the governor said. “It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego.”

Protests spread across the U.S.

The protests began Friday after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people across Los Angeles and continued over the weekend as crowds blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

Demonstrations spread Monday to other cities nationwide, including San Francisco and Santa Ana, California, as well as Dallas and Austin, Texas. Authorities in Austin appeared to use chemical irritants to disperse a crowd that gathered near the state Capitol. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on social media that more than a dozen protesters were arrested.

Los Angeles response takes stage on Capitol Hill

The Pentagon said deploying the National Guard and Marines costs $134 million. That figure came out Tuesday just after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in a into a testy back-and-forth about the costs during a congressional hearing.

Hegseth said the department has a budget increase and the money to cover the costs, and he defended Trump's decision to send the troops, saying they are needed to protect federal agents doing their jobs.

Meanwhile, Democratic members of California’s congressional delegation on Tuesday accused the president of creating a “manufactured crisis” with his orders to send in troops.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi contrasted Trump’s actions with his handling of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol when law enforcement officers were beaten. “We begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard. He would not do it,” Pelosi said.

California pushes back against sending troops

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit over the use of National Guard troops following the first deployment, telling reporters that Trump had “trampled” the state’s sovereignty. He sought a court order declaring Trump’s use of the Guard unlawful and asking for a restraining order to halt the deployment.

Trump said the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not deployed the Guard.

U.S. officials said the Marines were needed to protect federal buildings and personnel, including immigration agents. A convoy of buses with blacked-out windows and escorted by sheriff's vehicles arrived overnight at a Navy facility just south of LA.

Despite their presence, there has been limited engagement so far between the Guard and protesters while local law enforcement implements crowd control.

Protests remained peaceful Monday

Thousands flooded the streets around City Hall for a union rally Monday before labor leader David Huerta was freed on a bond after he was arrested Friday while protesting the immigration raids.

The detention of Heurta, president of the Service Employees International Union California, became a rallying cry for people angry over the crackdown.

As the crowd thinned, police began pushing protesters away from the area, firing crowd-control munitions as people chanted, "Peaceful protest.” At least a dozen people were surrounded by police and detained.

Several dozen people were arrested throughout the weekend. Authorities say one was detained Sunday for throwing a Molotov cocktail at police and another for ramming a motorcycle into a line of officers.

Guard deployment is a nearly unprecedented escalation

The deployment appeared to be the first time in decades that a state's National Guard was activated without a request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who have sought to hinder the administration's mass deportation efforts.

The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor's permission was in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

In a directive Saturday, Trump invoked a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal service members when there is “a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

