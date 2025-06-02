Marc Maron to end his 'WTF' podcast after 15 years of interviewing comics, musicians, Obama

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comic and actor Marc Maron said Monday that he's ending his popular and influential podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" after nearly 16 years.

Maron said on a newly released episode that the last of the nearly 2,000 episodes he has hosted will be released later this year.

“Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” Maron said. “Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. ‘WTF’ is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall.”