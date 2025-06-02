Nation & World News
Marc Maron to end his 'WTF' podcast after 15 years of interviewing comics, musicians, Obama

Comic and actor Marc Maron says he’s ending his popular and influential podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” after nearly 16 years
FILE - Marc Maron arrives at the premiere of "Stick" on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

42 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comic and actor Marc Maron said Monday that he's ending his popular and influential podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" after nearly 16 years.

Maron said on a newly released episode that the last of the nearly 2,000 episodes he has hosted will be released later this year.

“Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” Maron said. “Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. ‘WTF’ is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall.”

The 61-year-old Maron said he and producing partner Brendan McDonald are “tired” and “burnt out” but “utterly satisfied with the work we've done.”

Maron was a veteran stand-up comic who had dabbled in radio when he started the show in 2009, at a time when stand-ups were trying out the form in big numbers, and many listeners still downloaded episodes on to iPods.

The show early on was often about Maron talking through his beefs with fellow comedians, but it soon stood out and became a widely heard and medium-defining show with its thoughtful, probing longform interviews of cultural figures.

It became a key stop on press tours for authors, actors and musicians and reached a peak when then-President Barack Obama visited Maron's makeshift Los Angeles garage studio for an episode in 2015.

Marc Maron, a cast member in the Apple TV+ series "Stick," arrives at the premiere of "Stick" on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Marc Maron, a cast member in the Apple TV+ series "Stick," arrives at the premiere of the series on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

1h ago