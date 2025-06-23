Man gets stuck in chimney while trying to get his dog out of a locked building

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters had to rescue a man who got stuck in the chimney of a Connecticut parks building while trying to retrieve his dog from a bathroom when the doors automatically locked for the night.

Police were called Sunday morning to Rockwell Park in Bristol for a burglary complaint and were told by parks employees that someone was in the chimney. Firefighters responded to the scene and got the man out after having to remove parts of the chimney and building, causing $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage, police said.

The Bristol man, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. He was released on bond and ordered to appear in court on July 7.