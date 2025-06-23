Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Man gets stuck in chimney while trying to get his dog out of a locked building

Firefighters rescued a man who got stuck in the chimney of a Connecticut parks building while trying to retrieve his dog
This undated photo released by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department shows Mrs. Rockwell's Pavilion at Rockwell Park in Bristol, Conn. (Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This undated photo released by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department shows Mrs. Rockwell's Pavilion at Rockwell Park in Bristol, Conn. (Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department via AP)
17 minutes ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters had to rescue a man who got stuck in the chimney of a Connecticut parks building while trying to retrieve his dog from a bathroom when the doors automatically locked for the night.

Police were called Sunday morning to Rockwell Park in Bristol for a burglary complaint and were told by parks employees that someone was in the chimney. Firefighters responded to the scene and got the man out after having to remove parts of the chimney and building, causing $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage, police said.

The Bristol man, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. He was released on bond and ordered to appear in court on July 7.

A message seeking comment was sent to an email address listed in public records for the man. Phone numbers listed for him were not in service. Online court records did not list a lawyer for him.

The man got stuck near the flue of the chimney of Mrs. Rockwell's Pavilion, a building named after a beneficiary of the park. Locks on the doors to the bathrooms are on new timers and automatically lock at 10 p.m. every night, said Erica Benoit, community engagement coordinator for Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services.

It's not clear how the dog got stuck in the bathroom or how long the man was in the chimney. The doors can be opened from the inside after they are locked for the night. The dog was unharmed, police said.

“It is a bit of a crazy scenario,” Benoit said. “Our parks staff is working with the police department and the fire department to make sure that doesn’t happen again. If he had just contacted police in the first place, we might have been able to avoid the situation.”

This undated photo released by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department shows the entrance of Mrs. Rockwell's Pavilion at Rockwell Park in Bristol, Conn. (Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo released by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department shows the chimney inside Mrs. Rockwell's Pavilion at Rockwell Park in Bristol, Conn. (Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DNS staffers, from left, Angela Kujawa, Sherry Raifsnider and Miranda VanCleave work to remove a lid from the neck of an immobilized black bear near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025. ( Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

A Michigan bear roamed the woods for two years with an awful lid on his neck. Not anymore.

1 arrested in man’s shooting death after 6-hour search in Conyers

Tamorris Tyler, 33, was booked into the Rockdale County jail and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show

2 teens arrested after shooting at Briscoe Park in Snellville

One teen faces five counts as a party to the crime of aggravated assault, and the other was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The Latest

In this photo released on Monday, 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Iran says it attacked US forces at air base in Qatar

12m ago

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for oil. Closing it could backfire on Iran

27m ago

NASCAR set for summer stretch March Madness style. Will new tournament end summer schedule malaise?

27m ago

Featured

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

EXCLUSIVE

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.