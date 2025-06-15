Nation & World News
Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier in Queen's Club semifinals

Madison Keys has lost in straight sets to 37-year-old qualifier Tatjana Maria in the Queen’s Club semifinals
Madison Keys of the U.S. returns the ball to Germany's Tatjana Maria during their semifinal match on day six of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London, Saturday June 14, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Madison Keys of the U.S. returns the ball to Germany's Tatjana Maria during their semifinal match on day six of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London, Saturday June 14, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)
22 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Madison Keys was stunned in straight sets by 37-year-old qualifier Tatjana Maria in the Queen's Club semifinals on Saturday.

Maria, a German mother of two, beat Keys 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first career victory in four meetings with the reigning Australian Open champion.

She is the oldest singles finalist on the WTA Tour since 2020, when Serena Williams won the Auckland Classic at age 38.

“You always have to keep going. You never can stop; it doesn't matter how it goes,” she said. “I love to play tennis, I love this sport, and we live for these special moments."

No. 86 Maria, a former Wimbledon semifinalist, toppled No. 8 Keys, who hit 10 aces but failed to get a break.

Keys, the No. 2 seed, exited with the No. 1, Zheng Qinwen, who lost to No. 8 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Anisimova and Maria last met seven years ago.

“It's incredible to see what she's doing and her family is so cute, seeing her kids coming everywhere,” Aninimova said. “It's really special for her, and it's going to be a great final.”

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates following her semifinal match against Madison Keys of the U.S. on day six of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London, Saturday June 14, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after winning her semifinal match against China's Qinwen Zheng on day six of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London, Saturday June 14, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Dallas Wing's Paige Bueckers takes an outside shot on basket during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, 2nd right, and Greenlandic leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen aboard the Danish frigate F363 Niels Juel in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday, June 15, 2025.(Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

