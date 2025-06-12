Macy’s Fourth of July show to feature Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz and Trisha Yearwood

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's will celebrate America's independence with a 4th of July fireworks show live on NBC featuring Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer and Trisha Yearwood.

The 49th edition of the nation’s largest July 4th celebration in New York City will fire more than 80,000 shells in 30 vibrant colors and offer state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The 25-minute fireworks show will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser. The celebration will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, a Broadway veteran who has hosted the Tony Awards three times.