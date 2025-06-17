Breaking: Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed during protests against immigration raids

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lifting a curfew in downtown Los Angeles
California Highway Patrol officers arrest two men after a dispersal order during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

California Highway Patrol officers arrest two men after a dispersal order during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday that was first imposed in response to clashes with police and vandalism amid protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in the city.

The curfew imposed June 10 provided “successful crime prevention and suppression efforts" and protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents from people engaging in vandalism, Bass, a Democrat, said.

On Monday, she trimmed back the hours after fewer arrests during evening demonstrations, noting a reduction in violence and vandalism in downtown that followed the protests.

When the curfew was imposed, Bass said the city "reached a tipping point" after 23 businesses were broken into and robbed, which was blamed on agitators looking to cause trouble.

The curfew covered a relatively tiny slice of the sprawling city — a 1-square-mile (2.5 square kilometer) section of downtown that includes the area where protests have occurred.

Last week, Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to the second-largest U.S. city following protests over his stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

On Sunday, Trump directed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from Democratic-run cities, a move that comes after large protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against his administration's immigration policies.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Metro police on horseback disperse protesters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

What to know about the protests over Trump's immigration crackdown in LA and other cities

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

Trump vows to 'HIT' any protester who spits on police. He pardoned those who did far worse on Jan. 6

The Latest

FILE = The xAI data center is seen, May 7, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)

Credit: AP

NAACP, environmental group notify Elon Musk's xAI company of intent to sue over facility pollution

6m ago

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

9m ago

Trump says the US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding and urges Iran's unconditional surrender

10m ago

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

46m ago

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.