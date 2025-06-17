Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed during protests against immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday that was first imposed in response to clashes with police and vandalism amid protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in the city.

The curfew imposed June 10 provided “successful crime prevention and suppression efforts" and protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents from people engaging in vandalism, Bass, a Democrat, said.

On Monday, she trimmed back the hours after fewer arrests during evening demonstrations, noting a reduction in violence and vandalism in downtown that followed the protests.