Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egypt's Al Ahly battle to scoreless draw in Club World Cup opener

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, and goalkeeper Oscar Ustari stand next to the trophy prior to the Club World Cup group A soccer match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami in Miami, Fla., Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a scoreless draw against Egypt's Al Ahly in the opening game of the Club World Cup on Saturday night.

In front of more than 60,000 fans at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami survived a first half onslaught by 12-time African champion Al Ahly, which was denied a potential winning goal from the penalty spot when Trezeguet's effort was stopped by goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Miami had scoring chances in the second half, with Messi shaving the post with a free kick and then hitting the bar with a curling effort from long range in added time.

Key moment

Miami had to rely on veteran Argentine goalkeeper Ustari to keep the game level in the first half, with the 38-year-old pulling off a number of saves as Al Ahly dominated the chances. He produced a crucial double save just before halftime — blocking Trezeguet's 43rd-minute penalty and then getting up quickly to deny the forward again on the rebound.

Takeaways

A draw leaves both teams with a battle to advance from Group A with tougher tests likely to come against Brazilian giant Palmeiras and Porto from Portugal. The top two advance to the round of 16.

Miami can be encouraged by its performance in the second half after being dominated in the first half. Inter Miami had the better chances after the break, with Messi's free kick and curling long shot both hitting the woodwork.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Inter Miami's Oscar Ustari saves a penalty from Al Ahly's Trezeguet during the Club World Cup group A soccer match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami in Miami, Fla., Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, watches his free kick pass the wall of defenders during the Club World Cup group A soccer match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami in Miami, Fla., Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, front, waves fans accompanied by managing owner Jorge Mas during the Club World Cup group A soccer match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami in Miami, Fla., Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

