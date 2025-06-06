Nation & World News
Lebanese army warns Israeli airstrikes might force it to freeze cooperation with ceasefire committee

The Lebanese army has condemned Israel’s airstrikes on suburbs of Beirut, warning that such attacks are weakening the role of Lebanon’s armed forces that might eventually suspend cooperation with the committee monitoring the truce that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war
Citizens inspect the destruction after Israeli army strikes in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Citizens inspect the destruction after Israeli army strikes in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By BASSEM MROUE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army condemned Friday Israel's airstrikes on suburbs of Beirut, warning that such attacks are weakening the role of Lebanon's armed forces that might eventually suspend cooperation with the committee monitoring the truce that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The army statement came hours after the Israeli military struck several buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs that it said held underground facilities used by Hezbollah for drone production. The strikes, preceded by an Israeli warning to evacuate several buildings, came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday.

The Lebanese army said it started coordinating with the committee observing the ceasefire after Israel’s military issued its warning and sent patrols to the areas that were to be struck to search them. It added that Israel rejected the suggestion.

The U.S.-led committee that has been supervising the ceasefire that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war in November is made up of Lebanon, Israel, France, the U.S. and the U.N. peacekeeping forces in Lebanon known as UNIFIL.

“The Israeli enemy violations of the deal and its refusal to respond to the committee is weakening the role of the committee and the army,” the Lebanese army said in its statement. It added such attacks by Israel could lead the army to freeze its cooperation with the committee “when it comes to searching posts.”

Since the Israel-Hezbollah war ended, Israel has carried out nearly daily airstrikes on parts of Lebanon targeting Hezbollah operatives. Beirut's southern suburbs were struck on several occasions since then.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel began on Oct. 8, 2023, when the Lebanese militant group began launching rockets across the border in support of its ally, Hamas, in Gaza. Israel responded with airstrikes and shelling and the two were quickly locked in a low-level conflict that continued for nearly a year before escalating into full-scale war in September 2024.

It killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, while the Lebanese government said in April that Israeli strikes had killed another 190 people and wounded 485 since the ceasefire agreement.

There has been increasing pressure on Hezbollah, both domestic and international, to give up its remaining arsenal, but officials with the group have said they will not do so until Israel stops its airstrikes and withdraws from five points it is still occupying along the border in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah says that it has ended its military presence along the border with Israel south of the Litani River, in accordance with terms of the ceasefire deal.

A citizen inspects the destruction from her apartment balcony after Israeli army strikes in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A Palestinian, who was injured in an Israeli airstrike, is brought for treatment at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Kim Wilcox casts his ballot in the Omaha municipal election at Black Elk Elementary School, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Omaha, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

