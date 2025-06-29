Nation & World News
Lando Norris targets a much-needed win from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris is targeting a win to boost his Formula 1 title hopes after qualifying on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix, his first race since colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri in Canada
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during the qualifying at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during the qualifying at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
1 hour ago

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lando Norris is targeting a win to boost his Formula 1 title hopes Sunday after qualifying on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix, his first race since colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri in Canada.

Norris was fastest by more than half a second in qualifying Saturday in a dominant display which seemed to come as a relief to the British driver, who's often struggled to show his best pace in qualifying this year.

Charles Leclerc starts second for Ferrari, with teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth after an unexpectedly competitive day for the Italian team.

Piastri leads Norris by 22 points in the standings and will be right behind his teammate on the grid after the Australian qualified third. Piastri had to abandon his last lap when Alpine's Pierre Gasly spun in front of him and said he was confident of having the pace to challenge on Sunday.

Defending champion Max Verstappen, who's third in the standings, starts seventh on the grid after complaining of a lack of grip in qualifying.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during the qualifying at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

