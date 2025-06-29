Lando Norris targets a much-needed win from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lando Norris is targeting a win to boost his Formula 1 title hopes Sunday after qualifying on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix, his first race since colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri in Canada.
Norris was fastest by more than half a second in qualifying Saturday in a dominant display which seemed to come as a relief to the British driver, who's often struggled to show his best pace in qualifying this year.
Charles Leclerc starts second for Ferrari, with teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth after an unexpectedly competitive day for the Italian team.
Piastri leads Norris by 22 points in the standings and will be right behind his teammate on the grid after the Australian qualified third. Piastri had to abandon his last lap when Alpine's Pierre Gasly spun in front of him and said he was confident of having the pace to challenge on Sunday.
Defending champion Max Verstappen, who's third in the standings, starts seventh on the grid after complaining of a lack of grip in qualifying.
