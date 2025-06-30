Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Knicks to conduct 2nd interview with Mike Brown for coaching job, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks will interview two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown for a second time as they seek Tom Thibodeau’s replacement
FILE - Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is pictured in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Oct. 15, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is pictured in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Oct. 15, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps, File)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will interview two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown for a second time as they seek Tom Thibodeau's replacement, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday.

Brown's return this week will make him the first of the known candidates to get a second interview for the position that has been vacant for nearly a month.

Other candidates could also be asked to return, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search were to remain private. The Knicks have also talked with former Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and assistants James Borrego of New Orleans and Micah Nori of Minnesota about the position.

Brown's second interview was first reported by the New York Post.

Brown led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs in 2023, their first appearance since 2006, and was voted coach of the year. He went 107-88 there in 2 1/2 seasons before he was fired during this past season.

Brown also won the coaching award in 2009 with Cleveland and is 454-304 in his career.

Thibodeau was fired June 3 despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Like, Brown he also won NBA Coach of the Year honors with two teams.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kon Knueppel walks up on stage after being selected fourth by the Charlotte Hornets In the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Southeast Division recap: Hornets add winning college players in NBA draft after a 63-loss season

UCLA's Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach

Masai Ujiri fired as Raptors president and vice chairman after 13 years with franchise

The Latest

Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand and captain Aleksander Barkov celebrate after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers re-sign Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad, AP sources say

8m ago

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students, multiple media report

14m ago

Senate's long day turns to night as GOP works to shore up support on Trump’s big bill

19m ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

31m ago

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.