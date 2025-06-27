Nation & World News
Knapp shoots 11-under 61 for Rocket Classic 18-hole record, marking 4th tournament record in 2 days

Jake Knapp shot an 11-under 61 to break a Rocket Classic record that stood for less than a day, becoming the first PGA Tour player to break 60 and shoot a 61 or lower in the same season
Jake Knapp tees off on the fifth hole during the third round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Caledon, Ontario, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Knapp shot an 11-under 61 to break a Rocket Classic record that stood for less than a day, becoming the first PGA Tour player to break 60 and shoot a 61 or lower in the same season.

Knapp started the second round 130th in the 156-player field after opening with a 72. He surged into contention Friday with nine birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.

“I was just probably upset all night and this morning, so I think that maybe helped a little bit,” he said.

Knapp, ranked No. 99 in the world, is the only player on the tour to shoot 61 or better in two rounds this season.

He shot a 59 — one off the tour scoring record of 58 set by Jim Furyk in 2016 — at the Cognizant Classic four months ago, when he broke the tournament scoring record before cooling off and finishing tied for sixth.

Knapp broke the 18-hole record at Detroit Golf Club that was set Thursday in the first round when Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy both shot a 62.

“I feel like when I start making birdies, I want to make more,” Knapp said. “I was even kind of thinking about 59 when I stuck it close on my third to last hole.”

Aldrich Potgieter, of South Africa, waves after his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aldrich Potgieter, of South Africa, hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during an event outside the Boulder County Courthouse, Wednesday. June 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (Matthew Jonas/The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: AP

