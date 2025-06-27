Knapp shoots 11-under 61 for Rocket Classic 18-hole record, marking 4th tournament record in 2 days

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Knapp shot an 11-under 61 to break a Rocket Classic record that stood for less than a day, becoming the first PGA Tour player to break 60 and shoot a 61 or lower in the same season.

Knapp started the second round 130th in the 156-player field after opening with a 72. He surged into contention Friday with nine birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.

“I was just probably upset all night and this morning, so I think that maybe helped a little bit,” he said.