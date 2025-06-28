‘Kisses yes, Bezos No,’ protesters say, as Bezos wedding bonanza divides Venice

As the two newlyweds prepared for the final party on Saturday evening, hundreds of Venetians and protesters from across Italy filled Venice's tiny streets with colorful banners reading “Kisses Yes, Bezos No” and “No Bezos, no War.”

The demonstration contrasted with the expensive wedding bonanza, seen by critics as an affront to the lagoon city’s fragile environment and its citizens, overwhelmed by throngs of tourists.

“We are here to continue ruining the plans of these rich people, who accumulate money by exploiting many other people … while the conditions of this city remain precarious,” said Martina Vergnano, one of the demonstrators.

The protest organizers had welcomed news that Saturday's wedding party, to be initially held on in central Venice, was later moved to a former medieval shipyard, the Arsenale, amid high security.

Bezos donated 1 million euros ($1.17 million) each to three environmental research organizations working to preserve Venice, according to Corila, the Venetian environmental research association.

But many protesters saw the move as a clear example of “greenwashing.”

“We want a free Venice, which is finally dedicated to its citizens. … Those donations are just a misery and only aimed at clearing Bezos’ conscience,” said Flavio Cogo, a Venetian activist who joined Saturday’s protest.

Details of the exclusive wedding ceremony Friday night were a closely guarded secret, until Sánchez Bezos posted to Instagram a photo of herself beaming in a white gown as she stood alongside a tuxedo-clad Bezos.

Athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders converged to revel in extravagance that was as much a testament to the couple's love as to their extraordinary wealth.

The star-studded guest list included Oprah Winfrey and NFL great Tom Brady, along with Hollywood stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Orlando Bloom, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates and top socialites, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children also joined the celebrations.

The bride and groom stayed at the Aman Venice hotel on the Grand Canal, where Bezos posed for photos and Sanchez Bezos blew kisses to the press.

“The planet is burning but don’t worry, here’s the list of the 27 dresses of Lauren Sánchez,” read one protest slogan, a reference to the bride’s reported wedding weekend wardrobe. It featured a mermaid-lined wedding gown by Dolce & Gabbana and other Dolce Vita-inspired looks by Italian designers, including Schiaparelli and Bottega Veneta.

The city administration has strongly defended the nuptials as in keeping with Venice’s tradition as an open city that has welcomed popes, emperors and ordinary visitors alike for centuries.

Zampano reported from Rome. Associated Press journalist Niccolò Lupone in Venice contributed to this report.

