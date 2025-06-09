Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival’s lifetime achievement honor

Kim Novak, the glamorous and fiercely independent star of one of the greatest films ever made, Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival this fall.

Festival organizers said Monday that they will also host the world premiere of Alexandre Philippe’s documentary “Kim Novak’s Vertigo,” which was made in collaboration with the actor.

Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, said that the award, “celebrates a star who was emancipated, a rebel at the heart of Hollywood who illuminated the dreams of movie lovers before retiring to her ranch in Oregon to dedicate herself to painting and to her horses.”