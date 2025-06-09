Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival’s lifetime achievement honor

Kim Novak, the glamorous and fiercely independent star of one of the greatest films ever made, Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival this fall.
Festival organizers said Monday that they will also host the world premiere of Alexandre Philippe’s documentary “Kim Novak’s Vertigo,” which was made in collaboration with the actor.
Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, said that the award, “celebrates a star who was emancipated, a rebel at the heart of Hollywood who illuminated the dreams of movie lovers before retiring to her ranch in Oregon to dedicate herself to painting and to her horses.”
Novak, who is 92, left her Hollywood career behind long ago. But in recent years she has occasionally granted interviews around significant film anniversaries and made public appearances. After presenting at the 2014 Oscars many online, including Donald Trump, insulted her appearance. She responded with an open letter writing, “I will no longer hold myself back from speaking out against bullies."
Earlier this year actor Sydney Sweeney paid homage to Novak on the Met Gala red carpet. She's portraying Novak in a new film directed by Colman Domingo about her relationship with Rat Packer Sammy Davis Jr.
Of this latest honor, Novak said she is “deeply touched” to receive the award.
“To be recognized for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true,” Novak said. “I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy.”
The Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, but the full slate of films selected won’t be announced until late July. “The Holdovers” filmmaker Alexander Payne will preside over the main competition jury.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive
As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.
GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85
One lane has reopened after the Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.
At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia
The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.