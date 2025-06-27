Key inflation gauge rose last month while Americans cut back on spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key inflation gauge moved higher in May in the latest sign that prices remain stubbornly elevated while Americans cut back on their spending.

Prices rose 2.3% in May compared with a year ago, up from just 2.1% in April, the Commerce Department said Friday. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.7% from a year earlier, an increase from 2.5% the previous month. Both figures are modestly above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

At the same time, Americans cut back on spending for the first time since January, as overall spending fell 0.1%.