Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kevin Durant buys minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain, will advise club on basketball expansion

NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Updated 5 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain, the French soccer club said Friday.

Qatar Sports Investments, PSG's majority shareholder, signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Durant, the club said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The announcement comes amid talks between the NBA, FIBA and other entities about the potential of adding a new league in Europe.

Durant will provide expertise on the PSG's multi-port strategy, including potential expansion into basketball, the club said.

“Under the terms of the partnership, Durant — via his media and investment company Boardroom, co-founded with long-time business partner Rich Kleiman — will acquire a direct minority stake in the club,” PSG’s statement said.

The Phoenix Suns forward is a two-time NBA champion and became the first four-time men's gold medalist in Olympic basketball history when the U.S. took gold at last summer's Paris Games.

“It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart," the 36-year-old Durant said in comments provided by PSG. “This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI.”

As part of the deal, Boardroom Sports Holdings — Durant’s personal investment vehicle, which holds stakes in a number of major sports teams and leagues — and QSI will join forces on a wide range of commercial, investment and content production initiatives.

PSG added that Durant will support the club’s diversification and growth strategy, as well as the club’s development in the U.S. and other international markets.

“Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Paris Saint-Germain supporters react ahead of the Club World Cup group B soccer match between PSG and Botafogo in Pasadena, Calif., Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Greg Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss dances in her seat to music as she attends the NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

Credit: AP

Buss family to sell controlling stake of Lakers to Mark Walter for $10B valuation, AP source says

Former NBA great Vlade Divac breaks a hip in motorcycle accident in Montenegro

Paris prosecutor opens investigation into Hamraoui's harassment claims against PSG

The Latest

FILE -Banners are held by pro-assisted dying campaigners as they gather outside Parliament ahead of Fridays report stage in the Commons on The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which is expected to see MPs vote on further amendments, in Westminster in London, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

UK lawmakers back a bill to allow terminally ill adults to end their lives

10m ago

An adviser to an ex-Ukrainian president is killed near an American school in Spain, officials say

34m ago

The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran

37m ago

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

2h ago

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.

1h ago