Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll's home runs power Diamondbacks to 8-3 win over Braves

Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll each homered twice and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a five-game road losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll each homered twice and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a five-game road losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Zac Gallen (4-7), who had struggled with an 8.02 ERA in his last four starts, surrendered just one earned run in seven innings. He gave up four hits, struck out four and retired the first 10 batters of the game.

Marte was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two walks and Corbin Carroll was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Carroll now has 18 home runs on the season.

Spencer Strider (0-4) surrendered three home runs while his ERA climbed to 5.68 for the season after giving up five runs on six hits in five innings.

Marte hit his first home run 445 feet into the right field seats in the first inning. Carroll's second home run was a three-run shot in the ninth inning that put the game out of reach.

Braves rookie catcher Drake Baldwin hit his sixth home run and threw two runners out in the seventh inning, catching Carroll stealing and picking Marte off first. Baldwin was named the NL's rookie of the month in May.

The Braves have lost nine of their last 12.

Key moment

With two outs and two Atlanta runners on in the eighth inning and Arizona leading 5-3, Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas made a running catch just in front of the wall in center to take a potential game-tying hit away from Marcell Ozuna.

Key stat

Strider has given up at least one home run in 11 of his last 14 starts (including playoffs), dating to the 2023 season. He has surrendered five in 19 innings this season.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.78 ERA) will face reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale (3-3, 3.06) in the second game of the three-game set on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) high-fives Corbin Carroll, right, after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin hits a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

