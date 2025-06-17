Kenyan police shoot protester at close range during latest protests over blogger's death

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police shot an apparent bystander at close range Tuesday during the latest protests over the killing of a blogger in custody earlier this month, sparking more fury among the public and demands for accountability.

An Associated Press journalist saw the officer, who had concealed his face with a mask, shoot the unarmed man at close range with what appeared to be a shotgun. The man, who had been holding a packet of face masks, was believed to be a vendor caught up in a confrontation with two officers while standing on a Nairobi sidewalk. One officer shot him in the head as he walked away.

The man was being treated at Kenya's largest referral government hospital, along with 10 others injured in the demonstration. The hospital spokesperson said the injuries included gunshot wounds.