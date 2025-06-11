Nation & World News
Kennedy names 8 vaccine committee replacements, including COVID shot critic

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F
FILE - Dr. Robert Malone gestures as he stands in his barn on his horse farm July 22, 2020, in Madison, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday named eight new vaccine policy advisers to replace the panel that he abruptly dismissed earlier this week.

They include a scientist who researched mRNA vaccine technology and transformed into a conservative darling for his criticisms of COVID-19 vaccines, and a leading critic of pandemic-era lockdowns.

Kennedy's decision to “retire” the previous 17-member panel was widely decried by doctors' groups and public health organizations, who feared the advisers would be replaced by a group aligned with Kennedy's desire to reassess — and possibly end — longstanding vaccination recommendations.

The new appointees to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices include Dr. Robert Malone, the former mRNA researcher who emerged as a close adviser to Kennedy during the measles outbreak.

Malone, who runs a wellness institute and a popular blog, rose to popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as he relayed conspiracy theories around the outbreak and the vaccines that followed. He has appeared on podcasts and other conservative news outlets where he’s promoted unproven and alternative treatments for measles and COVID-19.

He has claimed that millions of Americans were hypnotized into taking the COVID-19 shots. He’s even suggested that those vaccines cause a form of AIDS. He’s downplayed deaths related to one of the largest measles outbreaks in the U.S. in years.

Other appointees include Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist who was a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, an October 2020 letter maintaining that pandemic shutdowns were causing irreparable harm. Dr. Cody Meissner, a former ACIP member, also was named.

Kennedy made the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday.

The committee, created in 1964, makes recommendations to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC directors almost always approve those recommendations on how Food and Drug Administration-cleared vaccines should be used. The CDC’s final recommendations are widely heeded by doctors and determine the scope of vaccination programs.

___

Associated Press reporter Amanda Seitz contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE - Dr. Robert Malone works in his office on his horse farm in Madison, Va., July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, left, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., wave as they leave an event about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) program and SNAP choice changes, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the USDA Whitten Building, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference on the Autism report by the CDC at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Color-coordinated Iowans advocating for and against a massive carbon-capture pipeline project routed across several Midwest states await a debate among lawmakers at the statehouse in Des Moines on Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Hannah Fingerhut)

