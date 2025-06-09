Jury in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Harvey Weinstein 's New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations Monday, after two days without reaching a verdict the prior week.
The panel of seven women and five men on Thursday began weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former movie mogul. Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty.
On Friday, one juror asked to be removed from the case, saying he felt other jurors were treating one member of the panel in an "unfair and unjust" way. The judge told him he had to keep deliberating and also denied a defense request for a mistrial over the issue.
Weinstein was originally found guilty in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault against two women in a verdict considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement.
But the conviction was subsequently overturned, leading to his retrial — with an additional accuser added last year — before a new jury and a different judge.
Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive
As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.
GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85
The Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.
At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia
The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.