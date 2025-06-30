Jury due to begin deliberating in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

In closing arguments last week, federal prosecutors and Combs’ defense team took their last shots at convincing jurors to convict or acquit the Grammy Award-winning founder of Bad Boy Records.

"The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said. "He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law."

Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered, "This isn't about crime. It's about money." He noted that one of Combs' accusers in the criminal case also sued him in civil court.

In all, 34 witnesses testified, headlined by Combs' former girlfriends Cassie — the R&B singer born Casandra Ventura — and " Jane," who testified under a pseudonym. Both women said he often was violent toward them and forced them into hundreds of sexual encounters with paid male sex workers.

Jurors also saw now-infamous security camera video of Combs beating, kicking and dragging Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 and clips from videos of sexual encounters.

Combs chose not to testify, and his lawyers didn't call any witnesses in their defense case. His attorneys elected instead to challenge the accusers' credibility during lengthy cross-examination questioning.

The defense has acknowledged that Combs veered into violence, but his lawyers maintain that the sex acts were consensual. They contend that prosecutors are intruding in Combs' personal life and that he's done nothing to warrant the charges against him.