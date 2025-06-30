Nation & World News
Jury due to begin deliberating in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

Jurors are set to start deliberating in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking case
FILE -Sean 'Diddy' Combs participates in "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors are set to start deliberating Monday in Sean "Diddy" Combs ' sex trafficking case, weighing charges that could put the hip-hop mogul in prison for life.

After receiving legal instructions from federal Judge Arun Subramanian, the jury of eight men and four women will head behind closed doors to deliberate. They'll sift through seven weeks of sometimes graphic and emotional testimony about the rap, fashion and reality TV impresario 's propensity for violence and his sexual predilections, including drug-fueled sex marathons dubbed " freak-offs " or "hotel nights."

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking — relating to two of his ex-girlfriends — and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly arranging to fly sex workers across state lines.

In closing arguments last week, federal prosecutors and Combs’ defense team took their last shots at convincing jurors to convict or acquit the Grammy Award-winning founder of Bad Boy Records.

"The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said. "He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law."

Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered, "This isn't about crime. It's about money." He noted that one of Combs' accusers in the criminal case also sued him in civil court.

In all, 34 witnesses testified, headlined by Combs' former girlfriends Cassie — the R&B singer born Casandra Ventura — and " Jane," who testified under a pseudonym. Both women said he often was violent toward them and forced them into hundreds of sexual encounters with paid male sex workers.

Jurors also saw now-infamous security camera video of Combs beating, kicking and dragging Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 and clips from videos of sexual encounters.

Combs chose not to testify, and his lawyers didn't call any witnesses in their defense case. His attorneys elected instead to challenge the accusers' credibility during lengthy cross-examination questioning.

The defense has acknowledged that Combs veered into violence, but his lawyers maintain that the sex acts were consensual. They contend that prosecutors are intruding in Combs' personal life and that he's done nothing to warrant the charges against him.

