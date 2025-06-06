Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jury deliberations to resume in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

Jurors will resume deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sex crimes retrial after the ending their first day without reaching a verdict
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at a Manhattan court, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at a Manhattan court, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, Pool)
6 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan jury will resume deliberations Friday in Harvey Weinstein 's sex crimes retrial after ending its first day without reaching a verdict in a case that encapsulated the #MeToo movement.

The panel, which was handed the case Thursday morning, has requested to hear a readback of some testimony from two of Weinstein's accusers, as well as to see medical records from one of those women.

The jury of seven women and five men is considering two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the 73-year-old Oscar-winning movie producer, with the criminal sex act charges the higher-degree felonies. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein propelled the #MeToo movement in 2017.

He was eventually convicted of sex crimes in New York and California, but the New York conviction was overturned last year, leading to the retrial before a new jury and a different judge.

Jurors heard more than five weeks of testimony, including lengthy testimony from three accusers.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at a Manhattan court, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, Pool)

Credit: AP

Jury deliberations begin in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

Jury deliberations near in Weinstein sex crimes retrial

Harvey Weinstein doesn't plan to testify at sex crimes retrial

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Trump and Musk break up, and Washington holds its breath

10m ago

D-Day veterans return to Normandy to mark 81st anniversary

10m ago

NBA Finals: Haliburton caps huge rally with winning jumper as Pacers stun Thunder 111-110 in Game 1

13m ago

Featured

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.

Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.

Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation

Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.

Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year

Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.