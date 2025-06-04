Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jury deliberations near in Weinstein sex crimes retrial

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial are due to start deliberating Thursday
Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Harvey Weinstein 's sex crimes retrial are due to start deliberating Thursday, with dozens of witnesses, scores of documents and two days of closing arguments to sift through.

The seven-woman, five-man jury will start its private discussions after getting legal instructions from the judge Thursday morning.

Closing arguments concluded Wednesday, with prosecutor Nicole Blumberg saying the former movie studio boss “held the golden ticket” to show-business success and used it to sexually assault women who were afraid to cross him.

Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on two others in 2006. Defense lawyer Arthur Aidala told jurors Tuesday that Weinstein had entirely consensual encounters with the women, arguing that they were "using him" to advance their fledgling careers in entertainment.

Over the last seven years, the case has been seen as something of a crucible for the #MeToo movement. The anti-sexual-misconduct outcry took flight after allegations against Weinstein became public in 2017.

He was later convicted of sex crimes in New York and California. The New York conviction was overturned last year, and the case was sent back for retrial.

The new trial was expanded to include an accuser who wasn't part of the first trial. One of the criminal sex act charges is based on her allegations.

Weinstein chose not to testify.

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in New York. (Michael Nagle/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Harvey Weinstein appears in a Manhattan criminal court for his retrial, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in New York. (Olga Fedorova/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein weighs whether to testify in sex crimes retrial

Harvey Weinstein doesn't plan to testify at sex crimes retrial

Weinstein retrial nears end as lawyers argue: sexual predator or #MeToo 'poster boy'?

The Latest

Military tanks and other military vehicles are transported via railroad to Washington, D.C. for an upcoming parade for the Army's 250th anniversary, Monday, June 2, 2025, at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Army leaders defend parade and border spending as Congress presses for answers

10m ago

French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to set up a semifinal showdown with Jannik Sinner

17m ago

Trump tax bill will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit and leave 10.9 million more uninsured, CBO says

24m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.