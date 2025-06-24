Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge in Maradona negligence case resigns amid scandal

The Argentine judge embroiled in the scandal that led to the mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in Diego Maradona’s death has resigned
Judge Julieta Makintach arrives at court for a hearing in the trial of health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona, in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Judge Julieta Makintach arrives at court for a hearing in the trial of health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona, in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
1 hour ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Argentine judge embroiled in the scandal that led to the mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in Diego Maradona's death resigned Tuesday after a grand jury announced it would continue a process to consider her removal.

Julieta Makintach, who withdrew from the case because of a documentary in which she appears as one of its lead characters, resigned as a judge in a Buenos Aires provincial court.

“I present my resignation with serenity, without renouncing the right to exercise my defense in the appropriate arenas,” Makintach wrote in a letter sent to the district authorities.

The judge is on leave and will have to wait for the Buenos Aires authorities to accept her resignation.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, died on Nov. 25, 2020 while in home hospitalization on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, days after undergoing surgery for a hematoma that formed between his skull and brain. He was 60.

Seven healthcare professionals were brought to trial for allegedly failing to provide adequate care.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

More Stories

Keep Reading

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco rubs his eyes during his court trial on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

Credit: AP

Dominican prosecutors in Wander Franco trial seek 5-year prison sentence

Lionel Messi scores on free kick to give Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto in Club World Cup

Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup, leading Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Porto

The Latest

A fruit vendor pushes her cart on the Brooklyn Bridge during a heatwave on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

Credit: AP

Temperature in New York City reaches 100 degrees as eastern US swelters under extreme heat wave

10m ago

Colombian waste pickers inundate iconic Bogota square with plastic bottles to protest falling wages

10m ago

4 family members celebrating a birthday are among the 8 dead from a boat capsize on Lake Tahoe

11m ago

Featured

Carter Blalock, 6, runs through the splash fountain at Riverside Park Splash ’N Play in Roswell on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits

A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.

Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.

Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.

Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side

The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.