Judge blocks Trump’s election executive order, siding with Democratic state attorneys who called it overreach

ATLANTA (AP) — Judge blocks Trump’s election executive order, siding with Democratic state attorneys who called it overreach.

Kim Wilcox casts his ballot in the Omaha municipal election at Black Elk Elementary School, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Omaha, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

Federal vs. state power at issue in a hearing over Trump's election overhaul executive order

Judge blocks Trump’s election executive order, siding with Democrats who called it overreach

Georgia Supreme Court overturns some election rules, curbing State Election Board's power

A cargo ship approaches the Georgia Port Authority facilities in Savannah.(Adam Kuehl/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

After catching China wave, Savannah port has plan to ride out tariff storm

Rockies visit the Braves on 3-game road win streak

Georgia women take the team lead at the outdoor track and field championships

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Immigration demonstrations planned throughout U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.