Breaking: Woman, child shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge blocks State Department from firing workers while injunction is in effect

A federal judge in San Francisco has stopped Secretary of State Marco Rubio from proceeding with plans to downsize the State Department
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with reporters as Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens upon arriving at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Md., on route to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump, right, speaks with reporters as Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens upon arriving at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Md., on route to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By SAN FRANCISCO
41 minutes ago

A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday stopped Secretary of State Marco Rubio from proceeding with plans to downsize the State Department, saying that it was prohibited behavior under an injunction she issued last month.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston barred the Republican administration from carrying out much of its plans to reorganize and slash departments while she hears a legal challenge brought by labor unions and others. She said that President Donald Trump had failed to seek Congressional cooperation to do so when he ordered government-wide cuts.

But, in late May, the State Department notified Congress of an updated reorganization of the agency that would cut programs and personnel even more deeply than previously revealed.

Rubio this week also ordered U.S. embassies to fire all remaining staffers with the U.S. Agency for International Development. He said the State Department will take over USAID's foreign assistance programs by Monday.

The Trump administration said Rubio had launched a reorganization of the State Department independently of the president's directive and so was exempt.

Illston, who was nominated to the bench by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, was not convinced.

“If the State Department has any question about whether planned actions fall within the scope of the Court’s injunction, the Court ORDERS the Department to first raise those questions with the Court before taking action,” she wrote in an order issued Friday.

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump, right, listens to a question from a reporter alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio upon arriving at Hagerstown Regional Airport, in Hagerstown, Md., en route to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Rubio orders firings of all USAID staffers overseas to move forward

Ex-congressman Billy Long confirmed as commissioner of the IRS, an agency he once sought to abolish

Federal appeals court hears arguments in Trump’s bid to erase hush money conviction

The Latest

FILE - Defense attorney Gerald Kelly confers with defendant Stephen Stanko during a pretrial hearing at the Georgetown County Courthouse in Georgetown, S.C., Monday, July 31, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Murray, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

South Carolina executes a man serving death sentences in two separate murders

1m ago

US helps Israel shoot down barrage of Iranian missiles

2m ago

The Latest: Iran hits Israel with a second wave of missiles in response to nuclear site attacks

2m ago

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.