Jay Monahan to leave next year as PGA Tour turns to NFL exec Brian Rolapp as new leader

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Jay Monahan is leaving the PGA Tour next year after a decade that ends with a league fractured by the Saudi riches of LIV Golf, turning it over to top NFL executive Brian Rolapp in a new role as CEO.

Rolapp, the chief media and business officer for the NFL and a key executive for Commissioner Roger Goodell, was introduced Tuesday as CEO, a position that had never existed in the tour’s six decades of existence.

Monahan announced last December the search for a CEO. Still unclear was Monahan’s role until the announcement of Rolapp.