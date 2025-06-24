Japan conducts its first missile test on its own territory

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s army announced Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.

The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The exercise by the Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Artillery Brigade was joined by about 300 soldiers who fired at an unmanned boat about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the southern coast of Hokkaido, officials said.