Japan conducts its first missile test on its own territory

Japan’s army says it has conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s army announced Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.

The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The exercise by the Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Artillery Brigade was joined by about 300 soldiers who fired at an unmanned boat about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the southern coast of Hokkaido, officials said.

Officials were still examining the results of the test, they said.

The test was conducted as Japan accelerates its military buildup to acquire strike-back capabilities as a deterrence to China.

Japan plans to deploy long-range cruise missiles, including Tomahauks, beginning later this year.

Japan has previously conducted missile tests overseas, including in the territories of its defense partners such as the United States and Australia.

A bereaved person prays in front of the Cornerstone of Peace at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan Monday, June 23, 2025 as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa. (Haruna Furuhashi/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

People leave an underground parking garage where they took shelter after an air raid alarm of Iranian missile attacks went off, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja'Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

