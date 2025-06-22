Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Israel says the remains of 3 hostages have been recovered from Gaza

The Israeli military says it has recovered the remains of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)
Updated 0 minutes ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says it has recovered the remains of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip. It identified them as Yonatan Samerano, 21; Ofra Keidar, 70; and Shay Levinson, 19.

All three were killed during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel that ignited the ongoing war. The militant group is still holding 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive.

Kobi Samerano said in a Facebook post that his son's remains were returned on what would have been Yonatan's 23rd birthday.

“The campaign to return the hostages continues consistently and is happening alongside the campaign against Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack. More than half the hostages have been returned in ceasefire agreements or other deals, eight have been rescued alive and Israeli forces have recovered dozens of bodies.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which has said that women and children make up more than half of the dead. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

More Stories

Keep Reading

Palestinians carry bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

At least 8 dead in shooting near Israeli and US-supported aid sites in Gaza

Supreme Court revives lawsuits against Palestinian authorities from US victims of terrorism attacks

Iranian missile strikes show Israel's aerial defense array is not ironclad

The Latest

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

The Latest: The US inserts itself into Israel's war with Iran and strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites

7m ago

Fred Smith, FedEx founder who revolutionized the package delivery business, dies at 80

13m ago

US strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites, inserting itself into Israel's war with Iran

16m ago

Featured

Near the end of the longest day of the year, Georgians rest atop Stone Mountain to watch the sunset behind the Atlanta skyline. (Richard Watkins/AJC)

Credit: Richard Watkins

Atop Stone Mountain, on the longest day of the year

On Friday, the longest day of the year in metro Atlanta, a man did pushups at the top of Stone Mountain. He and perhaps 50 others saw the sun setting and summer approaching.

Chick-fil-A retains top honors in fast-food survey and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

American consumers gave Chick-fil-A top marks, two Decatur restaurants closed and a major conference for hemp beverages is coming to Atlanta.

Young Didier Fuentes shows reason for excitement in MLB debut, but Braves lose

The 20-year-old showed plenty of encouraging flashes in loss to Marlins.