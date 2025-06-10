Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Israel says Greta Thunberg has been deported after Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized

Activist Greta Thunberg has been from Israel, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military
Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
Updated 3 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel Tuesday, the country's Foreign Ministry said, a day after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane, saying she had departed Israel and was headed to France before continuing on to Sweden.

Adalah, a legal rights group in Israel representing Thunberg and the other activists, said Thunberg, two other activists and a journalist had agreed to be deported and leave Israel. Other activists refused deportation, were being held in detention and their case was set to be heard by Israeli authorities.

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza.

Israeli naval forces seized the boat early Monday about 200 kilometers (125 miles) off of Gaza's coast, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the group that organized the journey. The boat, accompanied by Israel’s navy, arrived in the Israeli port of Ashdod Monday evening, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The activists said they were protesting the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry portrayed the voyage as a public relations stunt, saying on social media that “the ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel.”

The Gaza-bound aid boat, Madleen, under escort of Israeli naval forces enters to Ashdod Port in southern Israel after being seized by Israeli forces, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands near a Palestinian flag after boarding the Madleen boat and before setting sail for Gaza along with activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departing from the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Israel vows to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching Gaza

Israel seized a Gaza-bound boat with Greta Thunberg on board. Can it do that?

Israel says it has recovered the bodies of 2 Israeli-American hostages from the Gaza Strip

The Latest

A protester taunts a line of California National Guard protecting a federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Trump sends Marines and more National Guard members to Los Angeles

13m ago

Fire breaks out in parking structure of Nashville library and explosions are heard

15m ago

Barbara weakens to a tropical storm as it heads to cooler waters off the coast of Mexico

20m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.