Elon Musk backs off from feud with Trump, saying he regrets social media posts that 'went too far'

Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally.

Early Wednesday morning, he posted "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Musk's break with a president whom he spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect appeared to put an end to his influence in the White House and prompted concerns about effects on his companies. As a major government contractor, Musk's businesses could be particularly vulnerable to retribution, and Trump has already threatened to cut Musk's contracts.