Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Elon Musk backs off from feud with Trump, saying he regrets social media posts that 'went too far'

Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with U_S_ President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally and that they went “too far.”
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Updated June 11, 2025

Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally.

Early Wednesday morning, he posted "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Musk's break with a president whom he spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect appeared to put an end to his influence in the White House and prompted concerns about effects on his companies. As a major government contractor, Musk's businesses could be particularly vulnerable to retribution, and Trump has already threatened to cut Musk's contracts.

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about the president's association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, other posts that irritated Trump, including ones in which Musk called the spending bill an "abomination" and claimed credit for Trump's election victory, remained live.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker that he has no desire to repair their relationship and warned that Musk could face " serious consequences " if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections.

Shareholders of Tesla, Musk's electric vehicle company, have been closely watching his feud with Trump. In a separate post late Tuesday on X, Musk said Tesla's rollout of robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, is "tentatively" scheduled for June 22. Wall Street analysts have expressed concern that Trump could retaliate against Musk by having federal safety regulators impede a broad rollout of the service, which is seen as a key to Tesla's future.

Tesla shares rose almost 2% in early trading Wednesday and have regained all of the big loss from last Thursday when the Trump-Musk feud erupted.

FILE - Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, from left, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend a campaign event, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Trump says Elon Musk could face 'serious consequences' if he backs Democratic candidates

Trump and Musk break up, and Washington holds its breath

The implosion of a powerful political alliance: Trump and Musk in their own words

The Latest

Karen Read listens to the cross examination by Robert Alessi of expert accident witness Dr. Judson Welcher while seated at the defense table with her attorneys Alan Jackson and David Yannetti during her retrial at Norfolk Superior Court, Wednesday May 28, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Closing arguments: Is Karen Read's murder trial a tale of love gone wrong or a police cover-up?

8m ago

The Latest: Israel attacks Iran, killing at least 2 military officers

11m ago

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, prompting Iranian drone-strike retaliation

14m ago

Featured

A rendering shows the proposed skybridge included in state plans to give Capitol Hill a $400 million makeover. (Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority

A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.

The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.

This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble

Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.

Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp

‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.